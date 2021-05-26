Super Flower Blood Moon tonight. How to watch it in India

Super because the Moon closest to the Earth today. Flower because of the flowers that bloom in May. And Blood Moon because of the reddish clour of the Moon. Super Flower Blood Moon.

The Moon takes close to 29.5 days to take a complete revolution around the Earth. During this time, we see the different phases of the Moon at night, full-moon to new-moon. A Lunar eclipse occurs only on a Full-Moon night. Tonight's lunar eclipse is called the Super Flower Blood Moon because of many astronomical phenomena lining up together. Let's break down the name to find out why such a long name.

Super- The Moon's path of revolution around the Earth is elliptical and not circular. Today the Moon will be closest to the Earth because of the elliptical orbit hence today's Moon is called Super Moon.

Flower - There are flowers such as Amaryllis, Peonies and Magnolias that bloom in May. Mostly found around the USA and European countries. And hence Flower Moon.

Blood Moon - When the Moon is completely in line with the Earth and Sun, the Earth's shadow completely covers the Moon. However, the Earth's atmosphere acts as a refracting lens for the rays of the Sun. The refracted rays get projected on the Moon giving it the reddish look. The refraction of the Sun's rays can also be seen, during Sunrise and Sunsets.

Hence called the Blood Moon.

How to see the Super Flower Blood Moon from India.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to see the Super Flower Blood Moon from India as for us the moon will rise around 7.15 pm IST. The Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse will begin at 3.15 pm IST. The Moon will partially start to eclipse at 3.15 pm and the total phase will commence at 4.39 pm lasting through to 4.58 pm. The partial eclipse phase will end at 6.23 pm ( time as per India Standard Time).

If you miss today's Total Lunar Eclipse, the next one will be on the 15th or 16th of May 2022. Unless you want to wait for another year, don't miss the Total Lunar Eclipse tomorrow.

