Tata introduces the Tigor EV; available to pre-order from today

Tata has introduced its updated Tigor EV car earlier today. The Tigor EV is the company’s second electric car after the Nexon EV, which was launched last year. The new Tata Tigor EV has been revealed with the Ziptron technology from the brand. The car will be launched on August 31st in the country. The Tata Tigor EV is available to pre-order from the Tata dealership stores across India by paying a pre-booking amount of Rs 21,000. The full pricing and availability details of the Tata Tigor EV will be announced at the launch on August 31st.

Tata Tigor EV specs and features

The Tata Tigor EV comes with a 26kWh high-energy-density lithium-ion battery pack, which is capable of charging to 80 percent within an hour, thanks to the fast charging support. Notably, for home charging, the battery takes around 8.5 hours to charge from zero to 80 percent. The battery of the new Tata car is covered under an 8-year warranty package. As far as the range is concerned, the Tata Tigor EV is expected to offer a range of 300km on a single charge. The full range capacity will be revealed at the launch on August 31st.

“The last few years belonged to the early adopters of EV in India but now it is the time of early majority to move to EV. With an immensely successful experience with the Nexon EV, we can confidently state that EVs are rapidly becoming mainstream. The EV market has reached an inflection point and we need to cater to diverse customer needs and democratize the EV market further with another accessible and contemporary EV product. We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to Evolve to Electric,” Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said.

The motor of the Tata Tigor EV is capable of propelling it to 60kmph from standstill in 5.7 seconds. The car is rated to have 55 kW power and a torque of 170 Nm. The car is paired with an automatic transmission mode, apart from the Drive and Sport modes. The new Tigor EV also has automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, smart key, portable charging cable, and auto-foldable ORVMs. Notably, the battery pack of the car is also IP67 certified to provide resistance against water. We will know more in the coming days, so stay tuned.