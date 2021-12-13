TCL accepts its faulty Google TV-powered Smart TVs; All you need to know

TCL is a company which is known for offering a wide range of products in the TV segment. Most of the TV modes come with the Roku operating system and also with Android TV. At the beginning of this year, the brand confirmed that it’s planning to launch Smart TVs running on the Google TV operating system, but the latest report seems to tell a different story. The TVs with Google TV operating system were also made available for sale via Best Buy, but the latest news suggests that the company is pulling out the devices. Let’s have a look at why the brand is doing so.

According to the latest report, TCL has pulled out four models from the market including 50-inch (50S546), 55-inch (55S546), 65-inch (65S546), and 75inch (75S546). The report suggests that the operating system was not performing well and there were some issues with the devices.

“TCL is committed to delivering premium products with world-class experiences and the new product featuring Google TV is certainly no different. However, it has come to our attention that some are facing challenges with the stability of the user interface featured on TCL sets with Google TV. Our high-performance TVs are constantly evolving and recent software updates have allowed us to make significant progress, but we are continuing to refine our products featuring Google TV. Our customers will see marked improvements in the weeks to come and their patience is appreciated,” as per TCL's official statement.

The ones who have already purchased the aforementioned TCL TV models can install the latest available updates. The company has also explained the process on its support page you can hit this link to head to the respective page.

Furthermore, the reports also suggest that the Google TV-powered TCL TVs were good in terms of quality and numerous reviewers have claimed that the TV works perfectly fine except for the software issue. It seems that the developers will soon come up with the necessary solution to the issues and we can expect that the company will launch the TVs again in the market. Till then stay connected with Pinkvilla Tech for more interesting technology-related news.

Source