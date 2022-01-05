TCL Showcases the Thinnest 85-inch 8K Mini LED TV at CES 2022 Along with Display Innovations

TCL has returned to CES where it will reveal an array of products that includes smart home appliances, tablets, smart TV, and more. The company has launched the thinnest 8K MiniLED TV prototype, its 34-inch WQHD 165Hz R1500 Mini LED monitor, TCL LEINIAO AR, and the TCL NXTWEAR AIR glasses. TCL is also exhibiting its latest display technologies, MiniLED and QLED TVs, the newest mobile devices, and a full range of smart home appliances at Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center. Let’s have a closer look at the newly introduced products.

“We are excited to be back on the ground at CES with an amazing interactive booth and proud to be part of this dynamic industry,” said Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics. “This year, we are launching a new theme called#TCLInspireGreatness and will be demonstrating how our products and services can help people live, work and play better each and every day.”

Over the years, TCL has focused on developing MiniLED technology. At CES 2022, the company has previewed an 85-inch 8KMiniLED TV prototype, the thinnest MiniLED TVat just 3.9mm, with high contrast from over 2,000 local dimming zones and a super wide color gamut.

At the TCL CES 2022 booth, TCL has also introduced displays featuring the latest smart wearables and TCL’s high-performance e-sport monitor.

TCL LEINIAO AR

The industry's first binocular full-color Micro-LED display powered by the latest holographic optical waveguide technology. The device is also the industry's first full-color display to be offered in a pair of thin and light-weight smart glasses by TCL.

TCL NXTWEAR AIR

A portable cinematic experience, with a 140-inch equivalent screen from a distance of four meters. The device elevates the viewing experience for movie watching, mobile gaming, remote office working, and commuters. Weighing just 75g, with a standard lens, the NXTWEAR AIR comes with two exchangeable front lenses, for both comfort and style.

TCL CSOT’s 34-inch WQHD 165Hz R1500 Mini LED monitor

A monitor specifically designed for e-sports that comes with 1,152 local dimming zones, the 34-inch monitor provides stunning contrast and detail reproduction, and with a refresh rate of 165Hz. It provides serious gamers with fast responsiveness, sharp imagery, and smooth gameplay.