TCL X20 SE and TCL 20A 5G with Triple Rear Camera, Android 11 Launched in the United States; Read More

TCL is reported to have launched two new smartphones in the United States, the TCL X20 SE and TCL 20A 5G. The two new phones are expected to include triple rear cameras as well as 18W rapid charging capabilities. On top of Android, there is a custom-designed TCL UI. The octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC is supposed to power the TCL X20 SE, while Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 is said to power the TCL 20A 5G.

TCL X20 SE Specifications

The TCL X20 SE sports a 6.52-inch LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixel HD+ resolution. The Helio P22 chipset powers the X20 SE. It has 3 GB of RAM to help it out. It has a microSD card slot and 32 GB of internal storage. It is powered by Android 11 with TCL UI. A 5,000mAh battery powers the X20 SE, which supports 18W rapid charging via a USB-C connector. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The TCL X20 SE boasts a triple back camera configuration that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter for photographs and movies. At the front, a selfie camera is present to take care of pictures and video calls.

TCL 20A Specifications

The TCL 20A 5G is believed to sport TCL UI on top of Android 11 with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, just like the X20 SE. A 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor are rumoured to be included in the TCL 20A 5G's triple rear camera arrangement. On the front, there's a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Snapdragon 480 chipset and 4 GB of RAM power the 20A 5G. The smartphone comes with 64 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. It's also compatible with Android 11 and TCL UI. It includes a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged through USB-C with an 18W charger. It has 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio connector for communication. The device has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner for security.

Price and Availability

According to reports, the TCL X20 SE price has been set at $120 (approximately Rs. 12,000) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone is presently available through Metro by T-Mobile. However, the TCL 20A 5G's price and availability are yet to be confirmed. TCL hasn't released any official information about the TCL X20 SE and TCL 20A 5G either.

