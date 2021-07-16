Tecno Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 12,999

Both the smartphones are equipped with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz to provide a smooth scrolling experience. The new Tecno Camon 17 and Tecno Camon 17 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Helio G series processors.

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno has expanded its range of Camon series handsets in India by launching the Tecno Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro in the country. Both the smartphones are equipped with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz to provide a smooth scrolling experience. The new Tecno Camon 17 and Tecno Camon 17 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Helio G series processors. Both the handsets offer a square camera module on the back, apart from a punch-hole design on the front.

Tecno Camon 17 specs and features

The Tecno Camon 17 offers a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, which bears a resolution of HD+. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 based HiOS 7.6 out of the box.

In the imaging department, you have a 48MP primary camera on the back, which is aided by a 2MP depth sensor and an unknown third lens. For selfies, the device is fitted with a 16MP camera on the front. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor complete the list of the specs.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro specs and features

As for the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, the phone has a slightly bigger 6.8-inch LCD display that offers full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. As far as the cameras go, the Pro model in the new Tecno Camon series offers four shooters on the back. The device has a 64MP main sensor, which is aided by an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, the device has a whopping 48MP camera with a dual-LED flash unit. Notably, the device ships with a beefy 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 17 series pricing and availability in India

The Tecno Camon 17 has been priced at Rs 12,999 in India. As for the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, the phone is being offered for Rs 16,999 in the country. The new Tecno smartphones will be available to buy in the country from July 26th, exclusively on Amazon India. As part of the launch offer, the company is offering Tecno Ear Buds 1 for free with the Tecno Camon 17 Pro.

