Tecno Camon 18 launched in India with 48 megapixel front camera; Specs and price

Tecno launched the Camon 18 smartphone in India on Thursday. This newly launched affordable handset features a 48 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls and a 49 megapixel camera sensor on the rear. The Tecno Camon 18 comes with a 6.8 inch Full HD+ display that has 120 Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 7 GB. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the newly launched Tecno Camon 18 smartphone.

Tecno Camon 18 smartphone: Specifications

The Tecno camon 18 is a dual-sim smartphone that runs on HiOS 8 based on Android 11. The handset features a 6.8 inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels, a pixel density of 396 ppi and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The Tecno camon 18 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4 GB RAM LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The company also offers an ability to expand the RAM up to 7 GB by using the unused storage.

On the camera front, the Tecno Camon 18 houses a triple rear camera unit that features a 48 megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture accompanied by a 2 megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens. The handset can capture 2K video recording with low light photography mode with the help of TAIVOS technology. The camera sensor has support for night video mode, slow motion, video bokeh and more. The Tecno Camon 18 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 18 smartphone: Price in India and availability

The Tecno Camon 18 will cost you Rs 14,999 in India for the single 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant. The company has claimed to offer Buds 2 true wireless earbuds with purchase of this handset. The handset will be available in Iris Purple and Dusk Grey colour options at all online and retails stores from 27th December.

