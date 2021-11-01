Tecno Camon 18i with MediaTek chipset launched; Specifications and price

Tecno launched the Camon 18i with a triple rear camera unit and 18 W fast charging support. It is said that the newly launched smartphone is a rebadged variant of Camon 17 with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and packs a 128 GB internal storage capacity with 5000 maH battery. Scroll down to know more about the new Tecno Camon 18i smartphone.

Tecno Camon 18i smartphone: Specifications

The newly launched Tecno Camon 18i is a dual sim smartphone that runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. The handset sports a 6.6 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and packs 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the all new Tecno Camon 18i smartphone packs a triple camera unit at the back that includes a primary sensor of 48 megapixel with an AI camera and QVGA secondary sensor. The front camera for selfies and video chats is a 16 megapixel sensor with an f/20 lens.

The Tecno Camon 18i smartphone is said to pack a 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256 GB by using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated port provided on the device by the company.

On the connectivity front, the handset includes 4G LTE, wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5 connection, Micro-USB, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5 mm audio jack . The company has provided sensors such as gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer and a proximity sensor. The fingerprint scanner is mounted at the back of the handset.

The handset packs a 5000 maH battery with a support for 18 W fast charging. The device measures 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.9 mm.

Tecno Camon 18i smartphone: Price

The Tecno Camon 18i smartphone is priced at NGN 84,500 that is roughly Rs 15,400 in Indian Currency for 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity variant. The handset will be available in Frost Silver, Deep Sea and tranquil Green colour options.

The company has not confirmed whether this device will be launched in the global market or not. The Tecno Camon 17 was launched in India in July and was priced at Rs 12,999 for 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity variant.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.