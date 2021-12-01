Tecno Camon 18T launched with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset; Specs, price and more

Tecno launched the Camon 18T smartphone in Pakistan on Monday with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The handset comes with a 48 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, under the hood. Let's take a look at the specifications and pricing of the newly launched Tecno Camon 18T smartphone.

Tecno Camon 18T: Specifications

The all new Camon 18T from Tecno is a dual-sim smartphone that runs on the HiOS 8 platform based on Android 11. The handset sports a 6.8 inch Full HD+ display with an hole punch, screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and peak brightness of 500 nits. The Tecno camon 18T carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset under the hood, paired with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, this handset houses a triple camera setup at the back that features a 48 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The rear camera unit includes two LED flash lights along with the three camera sensors. For selfies and video calls, the Tecno Camon 18T sports a 48 megapixel front camera sensor with dual flash.

For connectivity, this device includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPRS, GPS, OTG and FM Radio. The device includes sensors such as ambient light, g-sensor and distance sensor. This smartphone has an AI voice assistant support and it also includes a fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 18W fast charging. The measurements of Tecno camon 18T are 168.86 x 76.67 x 8.95 mm.

Tecno Camon 18T: Price and availability

The price range of the Tecno Camon 18T smartphone is not available on the official website of Tecno; however, the smartphone is currently listed on an ecommerce website in Pakistan at a price of PKR 27,999 which is roughly Rs 11,900 in Indian currency for the sole 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant. The handset is available in Iris Purple, Ceramic White and Dusk Gray colour options.

