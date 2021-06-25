Tecno Phantom X goes official; meet the brand’s first premium smartphone

The Tecno Phantom X high-end smartphone flaunts a curved display, dual selfie cameras, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a triple primary camera system, and a 4,700mAh battery.

Tecno Mobile, a Chinese mobile phone maker better known for entry-level to mid-range devices, has introduced its first premium smartphone called the Phantom X. The new device has been introduced by the company under its sub-brand Phantom. The manufacturer’s first high-end offering comes with a nearly bezel-less design with a display that’s curved towards the sides. The Tecno Phantom X also flaunts an in-display fingerprint sensor, a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor, up to 8GB of RAM, dual selfie cameras, a triple primary camera module on the back, fast charging capabilities, and a vapour chamber cooling system.

Tecno Phantom X design and display

Talking about the design first, the Tecno Phantom X has almost non-existent bezels on top and bottom of the screen. The device has a glass back panel with a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The high-end offering has a pill-shaped hole in the top-left corner of the screen to house the two selfie cameras. At the rear, the device has a square-shaped camera module on the back with three lenses and a quad-LED flash unit.

The Phantom X also comes with a liquid vapour cooling system. Thanks to this tech, the CPU core temperature stays three to five lower than the normal heat dissipation system. The device’s fingerprint sensor is placed under the display, which is touted to unlock the handset in just 0.4 seconds. As for the display, the Phantom X has a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display screen with a high refresh rate of 90Hz to rival the other players in its range.

Tecno Phantom X processor, memory, camera, and other specs

Coming to the other features, the Tecno Phantom X is fuelled by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which offers a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset of the phone is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage, which can be further increased by inserting a microSD card. At the rear, the device has a 50MP large primary shooter, which is aided by a 13MP secondary snapper and an 8MP third lens. On the front, the device has a 48MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary shooter for selfies. Notably, the handset also has a dual-LED flash unit on the front.

Software-wise, the Tecno Phantom X boots HiOS, which is based on the Android 11 operating system version. The device also supports face unlock functionality. Notably, the first Tecno smartphone is loaded with a 4,700mAh battery, which supports a massive 33W fast charging. The device is touted to recharge the battery by 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Tecno Phantom X pricing and availability

Tecno hasn’t yet revealed the pricing and availability details of the Phantom X smartphone at the moment. However, we do know that the device will be available in Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer colour variants. We will update you about the Indian launch of the device as soon as the company officially announces anything.

