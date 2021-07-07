Tecno Phantom X, the brand's first premium smartphone finally goes on sale

The Tecno Phantom X is priced at NGN 228,000 (~Rs 41,300) in Nigeria. In Kenya, the premium smartphone is being offered for KES 50,000, which roughly translates into Rs 34,600 in the Indian currency.

Just a few days ago, the Chinese phone maker Tecno introduced its first premium smartphone called the Phantom X. The device was launched under the brand’s new sub-brand called Phantom. Now, the Phantom X has gone on sale for the first time in select markets including Nigeria and Kenya. The smartphone will also be available in other African countries as well as in South America in the near future. The Tecno Phantom X is also expected to be launched in other markets like India in the coming months. However, the brand is yet to officially announce anything about the launch in other countries like India.

Tecno Phantom X availability and pricing details

The Tecno Phantom X is priced at NGN 228,000 (~Rs 41,300) in Nigeria. In Kenya, the premium smartphone is being offered for KES 50,000, which roughly translates into Rs 34,600 in the Indian currency. The device is available to buy directly on the company’s website in these markets. The handset is being offered in Starry Night Blue and Monet Summer colour variants.

Tecno Phantom X features and specifications

The Tecno Phantom X comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a Super AMOLED screen panel. Notably, the device sports a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz to provide a smooth scrolling experience. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11-based HiOS out of the box. Security-wise, the handset is fitted with a fingerprint sensor under its display.

As for the camera features, the Tecno Phantom X sports a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. The main shooter is accompanied by a 13-megapixel secondary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone has a 48-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, which are aided by a dual-LED flash unit. Notably, the device comes with a beefy 4,700mAh battery, which is accompanied by 33W fast charging. The company claims that the phone is capable of charging 70 percent in 30 minutes. Lastly, the smartphone also comes with face unlock functionality and a vapour chamber cooling system.

