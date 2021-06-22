Tecno Phantom X with dual selfie camera and curved display surfaces in leaked renders

Live shots of the Tecno Phantom X have surfaced on the web in full glory revealing the design and specifications. All you need to know.

Tecno Phantom X is all set for tomorrow on June 23 in the global market and we have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the smartphone in the last several weeks. In the latest development, the live shots of the Tecno Phantom X have surfaced on the web in full glory revealing the design and specifications of the upcoming Tecno phone. According to the leaked renders, the smartphone will feature a curved display with a punch-hole camera setup and a lot more. Let’s take a detailed look at the leaked renders of Tecno Phantom X.

Tecno Phantom X live images

The leaked renders of the upcoming Tecno Phantom X suggest that the phone will ship with a curved display and dual punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the dual selfie camera setup. At the back, the smartphone seems to feature a quad-camera setup along with quad-LED flashlights placed at the top centre of the phone. The live images of the phone didn’t show any fingerprint scanner at the back which certainly hinted towards an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Tecno Phantom X

- 6.7" FHD+ 90hz OLED Display (Curved edges)

- 50+13+8MP

- 48+8MP

- Helio G95 CPU

- 8GB RAM + 256GB

- HiOS based on Android 11

- 4700mAh with 33W charging

- 8.7mm thickness

Further, the leaked renders also revealed that the Tecno Phantom X will be launched in Van Gogh Sky Blue and Monet’s Summer Garden colour shades. On the right frame, the phone features a volume rocker accompanied by a power button. At the bottom edge, the handset features a 3.5mm audio jack along with a speaker grille and USB-C port for charging and data transferring.

Tecno Phantom X rumoured specifications

My phone page on the render confirmed that the upcoming Tecno Phantom X will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Further, the same page also suggests that the smartphone will flaunt a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate support. The handset seems to run on HiOS based on Android 11.

Besides, the live images of Tecno Phantom X also claim that the smartphone will be fuelled by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. As far as cameras are concerned, the handset is tipped to a 50MP quad-camera setup clubbed with a 13MP + 8MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone is said to offer a 48MP + 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and all this is based on leaks and rumours. It's advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt.

