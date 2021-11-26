Tecno POP 5 LTE with 5,000 mAh battery launched; Specs, price and more

Tecno launched the POP 5 LTE smartphone with a 6.52 inch display and dual rear camera unit. The handset packs a Unisoc SC9863 chipset coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. The company launched the POP 5C smartphone a few days ago and now it has come up with the POP 5 LTE smartphone. This newly launched POP series device from Tecno carries a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications of the all new Tecno POP 5 LTE smartphone.

Tecno POP 5 LTE smartphone: Specifications

The Tecno POP 5 LTE smartphone supports dual-SIM and runs on Android 10 Go-edition. This handset sports a 6.52 inch HD+IPS LCD with screen resolution of 720 x 1,560 pixels and carries an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 chipset paired with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the Tecno POP 5 LTE smartphone houses a dual rear camera unit that features an 8 megapixel primary sensor with 2 megapixel supporting camera sensor. The company has offered a 5 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connection, FM Radio, GPS, a 3.5 mm audio jack, 4G LTE support and GPRS. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the side of the handset and there is a face unlock feature as well. This all new handset includes sensors such as gyroscope, accelerometer and proximity sensor. In addition, the Tecno POP 5 LTE smartphone carries a 5,000 mAh battery that offers a good power back up.

Tecno POP 5 LTE smartphone: Price and availability

The newly launched Tecno POP 5 LTE smartphone’s pricing and availability is not listed on the company’s official website; however, it is available in the Philippines at a price of PHP 4,599 which is roughly Rs 6,800 in Indian currency. The handset can be purchased from Shopee e-commerce website.

