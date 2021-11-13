Tecno Pop 5C with 5 inch LCD launched; Specs and more

Tecno launched the Pop 5C smartphone with Android 10 Go edition globally. The handset has a traditional design and it features a 5 megapixel rear camera unit with an LED flash. It carries a battery of 2,400 maH capacity under the hood. The company has not announced the price and availability of the device yet; however, the smartphone has gone official on the company’s global website. The device comes in Dark Blue and Lake Blue colour options. Scroll down to know more about the Tecno Pop 5C smartphone.

Tecno Pop 5C smartphone: Specifications

The newly launched Tecno Pop 5C smartphone sports a 5 inch FWVGA display with a screen resolution of 480 x 584 pixels. The device runs on Android 10 Go edition and packs an unknown processor under the hood with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the all new Tecno Pop 5C has a single 5 megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear with features such as HDR, AI Face Beauty, Smile Shit, Bokeh mode and AI Sticker. The handset packs a battery of 2,400 maH capacity and it has face unlock features as well.

The device measures 145.2 x 74 x 9.85 mm and weighs 150 grams. On the connectivity front, the handset has Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth v4.2 connection, GSM, GPS, Micro USB port, Nano-SIM, FM, and GPRS. The box contains a protective shell, charger, protective shell, headset and charging cable.

Tecno Pop 5C smartphone can be compared to the Tecno Pop 5P smartphone that was launched in August this year. The company is yet to announce the price, availability and full specifications of Tecno Pop 5C smartphone.

Tecno Pop 5P smartphone: Specifications

Just to recall, Tecno Pop 5P smartphone was launched in August this year with a 6.5 inch display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 18:09 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek MT6580 chipset paired with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. The device packs a 5,000 maH battery.

