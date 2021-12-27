Tecno Pova 5G launched with 6,000 mAh battery; Specifications and price

Tecno launched its first ever 5G smartphone in Nigeria with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate display. The all new Tecno Pova 5G features a triple camera unit at the back that includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor and it also includes support for 18W fast charging. The handset is said to come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 128 GB internal storage capacity. It packs a 6,000 mAh battery under the hood. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the newly launched Tecno Pova 5G handset.

Tecno Pova 5G: Specifications

Tecno Pova is a 5G smartphone that runs on HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11. According to reports from PhoneCorridor, the newly launched Tecno Pova 5G handset features a 6.95 inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels, 82.8 percent screen to body ratio and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Tecno Pova 5G is said to pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood, paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The handset is said to house a triple rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 13 megapixel secondary sensor and a 2 megapixel shooter. The company has offered a 16 megapixel camera sensor with Dual LED flash on the front for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the Tecno Pova 5G includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, DTS speakers, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio, USB type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device includes sensors such as proximity sensor, accelerometer and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This new handset from Tecno is said to carry a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Tecno Pova 5G: Price

According to reports from PhoneCorridor, the Tecno Pova 5G handset is priced at NGN 1,29,000 in Nigeria which is roughly Rs 23,500 in Indian currency. The handset will be available in a single variant that has 8 GB and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The Tecno Pova 5G was not listed on the company’s official website and the company hasn’t announced it on Twitter as well.

