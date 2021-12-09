Tecno Pova Neo with 6,000 mAh battery launched; Specs, price and more

Tecno launched the Pova Neo as an entry-level smartphone in Nigeria. This handset comes with a dual rear camera unit and is available in three colour options. The Tecno Pova Neo sports a display with 120 hz screen refresh rate and carries a huge 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. The battery can power the device for up to 40 hours on call and up to 24 hours while playing music. This handset is a successor to the Tecno Pova 2 that was launched this year in June. Scroll down to know more about the newly launched Tecno Pova Neo.

Tecno Pova Neo: Specifications

The all new Tecno pova Neo sports a 6.8 inch HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120 hz, screen resolution of 720 x 1,640 pixels, 262 ppi pixel density and 84.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. This new handset from tecno carries an octa-core MediaTek chipset under the hood, paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, Tecno pova Neo has a dual camera setup at the back that features a 13 megapixel primary camera sensor. The handset has an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front with dual flash for selfies and video calls. For connectivity, this handset includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, GPRS and OTG. The sensor list includes ambient light sensor, g sensor, proximity sensor and fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Pova Neo 2 carries a huge 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. It delivers a music playback time of up to 24 hours, up to 40 hours calling time and up to 20 hours video playback time. Tecno has claimed that Clash of Clans can be played for up to three hours on this newly launched device.

Tecno Pova Neo 2: Price

The pricing of the Tecno Pova Neo is not available on the official website; however, it has been listed on the e-commerce website named Jumia.com at a price of NGN 75,100 which is roughly Rs 13,800 in Indian currency for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity. This handset is available in Obsidian, Geek Blue and Powehi colour options.

