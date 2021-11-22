Tecno’s Pova 5G specifications leaked; Read more

Tecno is working on a 5G smartphone and is looking forward to launching it very soon. The specifications of this first ever 5G smartphone from Tecno has been leaked by a well-known tipster. According to the rumours, the Tecno Povo 5G smartphone will feature a Full HD+ display, a punch-hole design, triple rear camera unit and will carry a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery. Read the full story to know more about the Tecno Povo 5G.

Tecno’s Povo 5G: Expected specifications

Tecno is going to launch its first ever 5G smartphone in the African markets. The Pova 5G smartphone is expected to arrive in December. This handset will compete with smartphones such as Redmi Note 11T 5G and Moto G31 flexing a center aligned punch-hole design. As per the rumours, it will feature a 6.9 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display and will be available in black colour.

For optics, the Tecno Povo 5G smartphone will have a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50 megapixel primary sensor. Other details such as the front camera sensor and two secondary rear camera sensors are unknown. The device is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and will pack an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity under the hood.

The handset is expected to run on Android 11 and backed by a huge 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. The connectivity option includes Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, audio jack and a USB type-C port.

Tecno’s Pova 5G: Price and availability

The upcoming Tecno Pova 5G smartphone is expected to launch in the African market in December. The handset is said to be priced around $289-$300 which is roughly between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000 in Indian currency. This handset will be available in black colour in the African countries and later on it will be unveiled in other countries including India.

Tecno has not confirmed it yet so we shall wait for an official announcement.