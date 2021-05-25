Tecno Spark 7 Pro with 6.6-inch 90Hz display launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro is among the most affordable smartphones in the country with a display featuring a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Smartphone brand Tecno, which is known for its budget-priced devices, has expanded its range of Spark series handsets in India. The company’s latest offering is called the Tecno Spark 7 Pro, and it has been released as a pocket-friendly Android smartphone in the country. The phone has arrived as one of the most affordable Android phones in India with a screen offering a refresh rate of 90Hz. Apart from the higher display refresh rate, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro also flaunts a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, which should provide smoother touch inputs while playing games online. The device is basically a slightly upgraded variant of the Tecno Spark 7, which was launched in the country earlier this year.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro is being offered in India in two RAM and storage variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. The device comes with a 6.6-inch IPS display featuring a screen resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. Powering the budget phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. For the imaging enthusiasts, the handset has a triple primary camera setup at the rear. There’s a 48MP main image sensor, which is aided by a 2MP depth camera, and an AI camera of unknown resolution. For selfies and video-calling, you have an 8MP camera on the front.

Software-side of the things on the Tecno Spark 7 Pro are taken care of by the company’s in-house HiOS 7.5, which is based on Android 11. For security, the device is provided by a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition features. Lastly, the phone is powered by a beefy 5,000mAh battery, which is touted to provide up to 34 days of standby time, up to 14 hours of web surfing, and up to 23 hours of video playback.

Talking about the pricing, the base model of the Tecno Spark 7 Pro with 4GB of RAM is priced affordably at Rs 9,999. The higher variant with 6GB of RAM will set you back by Rs 10,999. The phone will be available in Alps Blue, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black colour variants. The first sale of the smartphone is from May 28th on Amazon India. The latest offering from Tecno will be going against the likes of the Redmi 9 Power and Realme C25.

