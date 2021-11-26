Tecno Spark 8 launched in India; Specs, price and availability

Tecno launched the Spark 8 smartphone in India with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and a 6.56 inch HD+ display. To give a seamless smartphone experience to Greater Bharat, this smartphone comes with support for Indian languages. This newly launched handset supports a plethora of features including HDT, AR Shot, Time-Lapse, AI Portrait, Video Bokeh, Slow Motion and Panorama. Scroll down to know more about the all new Tecno Spark 8 smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8 smartphone: Specifications

The newly launched Tecno Spark 8 smartphone features a 6.56 inch HD+Dot notch display with up to 480 nits peak brightness, a screen refresh rate 120 Hz and a screen resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels. The handset carries a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset that has a 2.0 GHz clock speed. The processor includes a HyperEngine technology that provides seamless gaming performance.

The handset houses a dual camera unit at the back with a 16 megapixel AI primary sensor with F1.8 aperture. It has quad flashlight and has support for features such as Video Bokeh, Slow Motion, Panorama, Time-Lapse, Filters, AR SHot, HDR, AI Portrait, Smile Shot and AI Beauty. The company has offered an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front with dual flash for selfies and video calls. There is support for different Indian languages to promote Greater Bharat.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the device and offers a standby time of up to 65 days. The Tecno Spark 8 smartphone has DTS sound feature. The handset runs on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11 Go-edition.

Tecno Spark 8 smartphone: Price and availability

The all new Tecno Spark 8 has a single variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity. This handset from Tecno is available in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue and Iris Purple colour options in India.

The Tecno Spark 8 smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the single 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant and can be purchased from any retail outlets across the country. The company is offering a Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 for free with this smartphone.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.