Tecno Spark 8 Pro with 48MP Camera to Launch in India Soon, Design Revealed via Official Poster

Last week, Tecno, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, introduced the Tecno Camon 18 in India. It appears that Tecno is getting ready to introduce another smartphone in India, and the news comes from a poster shared on the company's official Twitter account. According to new information, Tecno is going to debut the Spark 8 Pro in the country.

The device is already listed on the Amazon India website and the webpage for the Spark 8 Pro is now online. The Amazon listing reveals some of the smartphone's specifications, including the fact that the Spark 8 Pro will be powered by an Helio G85 CPU and would support 33W charging. The smartphone was shown on the official poster in black, however, the retailer website listing indicated that the Spark 8 Pro will also be available in blue. It is unknown if the device will be released before the end of 2021

The official poster for the Spark 8 Pro reveals that it will include a punch-hole display. A triple camera unit will be located on the phone's backside. Its 48-megapixel primary camera will be enhanced for better selfies in low-light situations.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Rumoured Specifications

Last month, Tecno unveiled the Spark 8 Pro in Bangladesh. It appears that the identical device would be made available in India. The Helio G85-powered Spark 8 Pro has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. The smartphone is expected to come with 6.82-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

If we talk about the camera configuration of the smartphone, it is expected to feature an 8-megapixel front camera with dual front flash, and a triple camera unit with quad-LED flash that is 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel and an Al lens. The camera will be enhanced for better low light performance and selfies.

The forthcoming Tecno smartphone contains a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W charging. It sports a side-facing fingerprint scanner for added security. In India, no pricing information about the Spark 8 Pro is available. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available in Bangladesh for BDT 16,990 (Rs 14,890). The brand has yet to release a specific debut date, but the Amazon listing and official poster point to a fast-approaching launch.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.