Tecno Spark 8 with MediaTek G25 launched in India; Specs, price and more

The smartphone maker from China has released an updated Tecno Spark 8 smartphone in the Indian market. This handset is going to compete with the budget friendly smartphones in India with a MediaTek G25 chipset and increased RAM. The Tecno Spark 8 smartphone sports narrow bezels, water-drop notch on the display, a fingerprint scanner and quad-LED flash. Scroll down to know more about the updated Tecno Spark 8 smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8 smartphone: Specifications

The new Tecno Spark 8 smartphone features a 6.56 inch HD+ water-drop notch display with up to 480 nits brightness, screen refresh rate of 60 Hz, narrow bezels and 10.15:9 aspect ratio. This handset measures 9.2 mm x 76mm x 165mm and packs a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset under the hood with 3 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

This new smartphone from Tecno comes with HyperEngine technology for seamless gaming experience and runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. On the camera front, Tecno Spark 8 has a dual camera unit on the rear that features a primary sensor of 16 megapixel with quad-LED flash and AI lens. An 8 megapixel camera sensor is placed inside the water-drop notch on the display for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, Tecno Spark 8 includes a 4G LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connection and GPS. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back of the device.

Tecno Spark 8 smartphone: Price and availability in India

Tecno Spark 8 smartphone will be available in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple and Turquoise Cyan colour options in India. The handset will cost you Rs 9,299 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity variant.

