Tecno Spark 8T all set to launch on 15th December; Read more

The launch date of the upcoming Tecno Spark 8T smartphone has been scheduled for 15th December. This handset was spotted on Amazon landing page with the design and specifications. The Tecno Spark 8T will pack a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and feature a 50 megapixel camera sensor at the back. The handset will sport a 6.6 inch Full HD+ display and it will carry a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. Scroll down to know more about the upcoming Tecno Spark 8T smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8T: Specifications

The Tecno Spark 8T smartphone has been listed on Amazon and it suggests that the handset will be unveiled on 15th December. The price of the handset is yet to be announced and it will be available for pre-order at 12 PM in Cocoa Gold, Turquoise Cyan and Atlantic Blue colour options. As mentioned earlier, the Tecno Spark 8T will sport a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back with f/1.6 aperture. The company is yet to announce details of the other camera sensors. The fingerprint scanner has been included in the rear camera unit and the company has listed that the camera will feature 1080 pixel time-lapse photography and it will have support for video bokeh.

The upcoming smartphone from Tecno sports a 6.6 inch Full HD+ display with 1,080 x 2,408 pixels screen resolution, 401 ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The Tecno Spark 8T smartphone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood that can power the device for up to 11 hours on video playback and up to 38 days on standby mode.

This handset follows the launch of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro which comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and features a 48 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W charging support. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is the upgraded variant of the Tecno Spark 8 that was launched in September and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset.

The Tecno Spark 8T will be available for pre-order on 15th December from 12 PM IST.

