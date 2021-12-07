Tecno Spark 8T design revealed ahead of official launch

Tecno the company which is known for offering a plethora of smartphones in the global and Indian market is all set to extend its portfolio in India. The handset has already launched the upgraded version of the Spark 8 dubbed and now it's working on the launch of Tecno Spark 8T. According to the rumor the company is planning to launch the handset in December. Now in the latest development, the company has officially teased the smartphone on its official Twitter handle suggesting an imminent launch. Let’s have a closer look at the teaser.

Tecno Spark 8T official teaser

The teaser poster shared by the company confirmed that the smartphone will be available for sale in Cyan color along with a few other color options. According to the teaser image, the smartphone will feature a dual-rear camera setup along with an LED flash. On the right side, the Tecno Spark 8T offers volume rocker keys and a power button.

The company didn’t mention anything regarding the launch of the Tecno Spark 8T. However, we can expect to see more information related to the specifications of the phone surfacing on the web in teasers as we move closer to the launch.

Recently, the company launched the Tecno Spark 8 Pro in Bangladesh that comes with a massive 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. It also comes with a notch design to accommodate the selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, clubbed with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You can also expand the storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As far as cameras are concerned, the handset offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.