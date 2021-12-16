Tecno Spark 8T with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset launched in India; Specs, price and more

Tecno launched the Spark 8T smartphone in India on Wednesday as an upgraded version of the Tecno Spark 8 that was launched in September. This new handset from the Chinese smartphone maker comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor and a battery of 5,000 mAh capacity. The all new Tecno Spark 8T offers four different colour options to choose from. It runs on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the newly launched Tecno Spark 8T.

Tecno Spark 8T: Specifications

The Tecno Spark 8T is a dual-sim handset that was launched in India on Wednesday. It sports a 6.6 inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,408 pixels, up to 500 nits peak brightness and 91.3 percent screen - to - body ratio. The handset packs an octa-core MediaTek G35 chipset under the hood, paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark 8T houses a dual camera setup at the back that features a 50 megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and an AI lens, paired with dual LED flash. The dual rear camera unit supports different modes such as, AR animoji, AI Beauty, Google Lens, Stickers, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Video Bokeh and Smart Portrait. The features such as 120 fps slow motion and 1080 pixel time lapse photography are also included with the rear camera unit. The company has offered an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls with dual flash support.

For connectivity, this new handset comes with 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, GPS, USB OTG and FM radio. The device includes sensors such as g-sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. This device carries a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood, with optimised power-saving modes. The battery in this device offers backup up to 38 days on standby, up to 40 hours on call and up to 122 hours of music playback.

Tecno Spark 8T: Price in India and availability

The Tecno Spark 8T smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 in India for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity variant. The handset is available in Turquoise Cyan colours, Cocoa Gold, Atlantic Blue and Iris purple colour options on Amazon India.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.