Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched in India; here are the details of the new budget phone

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has expanded its range of Spark series handsets in India. The company has introduced a new budget offering called the Tecno Spark Go 2021. The device has essentially arrived as the successor to the Tecno Spark Go 2020, which was launched last year. The new Tecno Spark Go 2021 is also a pocket-friendly offering like its predecessor. The handset comes with an attractive design, a water-drop notch to make some room for a selfie camera sensor, minimal bezels on all sides, and a large battery capacity. Notably, the Tecno Spark Go 2021 is also fitted with a dedicated LED flash unit for the selfie camera.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 features and specifications

Talking about the design first, the Tecno Spark Go 2021 textured back panel, makes it look appealing to the eyes. The smartphone has a square camera module on the back to the house dual primary shooters at the top-left corner. There’s also a fingerprint sensor towards the top at the rear in the middle of the handset. Software-wise, the smartphone boots Android 11-based HiOS out of the box.

As for the other specs, the Tecno Spark Go 2021 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor, just like its predecessor. In the camera department, the phone flaunts a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back with AI features and a dual-LED flash unit. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a micro-USB port for charging. Lastly, a massive 5,000mAh battery keeps the whole package running.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 price in India

The Tecno Spark Go 2021 has been priced competitively in India at just Rs 6,699. The smartphone is being offered in multiple colour variants. Just like the previous-gen model, the Tecno Spark Go 2021 model will be available on Amazon India from July 7th. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is currently available on Amazon India for just Rs 7,489.

