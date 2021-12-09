Telegram 8.3 update lets users restrict message forwarding and more

Telegram has rolled out a new update for its messaging service, just a week after releasing Telegram 8.2. Telegram 8.3 is now available, and it includes several new features such as Protected Content, the ability to easily delete old chat history, global themes, a new option to post anonymously in public groups, and more.

To prevent others from copying your content, Telegram 8.3 introduces a new option called "Restrict Saving Content," which prevents users from forwarding messages and media to other groups. The tool also prevents screenshots and media downloads. Go to the Group or Channel Info page > Group / Channel Type > Restrict Saving Content to enable content protection in your group or channel.

The update also makes it easier to delete past messages from any conversation. In any one-on-one chat, users can now delete messages from a specific day or date range. To clear history in a specific chat, open the calendar by tapping on the date bar that appears as you scroll through the chat. Then, choose a day or a date range and press the "Clear History for These Days" button.

In addition, Telegram 8.3 includes a new button that allows you to quickly link a desktop device. There's also a new setting that allows you to log out devices after a certain amount of inactivity.

Adding to that, another new feature is the ability to post anonymously in public groups and channels. To use it, tap on the profile picture in the upper left corner of the message bar and then select the channel name. Messages you post in that group will now be labelled with the channel's name.

Telegram released eight new themes for individual chats last month. The company is now making these themes available across the board for the entire app. Each theme includes gradient message bubbles in a variety of colours, a day and night mode, an animated background, and unique background patterns. Each theme's look and feel can be customised to your liking.

Telegram 8.3 also includes a few iOS-only features, including Text Recognition, which allows you to quickly select, copy, and search text in photos; all text formatting options for media captions; and redesigned contact info pages for Contacts, Groups, and Channels. For full changelog and features, you can visit their official website.

