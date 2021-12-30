Telegram 8.4 update brings message reactions, spoiler formatting, message translations, and more

Telegram has been one of the best alternative messaging apps available, and it is constantly adding new features and options. Last month, the service added new media enhancements and iOS updates, and more recently, it restricted message forwarding and made it easier to delete older chats. Another update with even more features is now available. Telegram's most recent update, version 8.4, includes message reactions, spoiler tags, message translations, and other features.

Message reactions are common across platforms, with WhatsApp even rumoured to be working on implementing them in the future. They were supported by other platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Discord, and even Slack, but their absence from Telegram seemed strange. They're now available, and you can even configure a quick reaction that can be triggered by double-tapping a message.

Another significant change mentioned in the company's blog post is the addition of spoiler formatting, which we already knew was being tested. It's great for talking about movies and other content that you don't want everyone to see right away. Have you recently seen Spider-Man: No Way Home and want to discuss it in a group chat without spoiling it for the one friend who hasn't? Simply use spoiler tags to make your message viewable only by tapping it.

Finally, Telegram allows you to instantly translate messages into any language. In Telegram's language settings, you can enable the Translate button, and then simply hold down on any message to have it translated. You can also turn off the translate feature for messages written in a language you know well. It works on all Telegram-enabled Android devices, but iPhones must have iOS 15 or later.

Other minor updates include personalised QR codes for your username, new macOS menus, and more interactive emoji. The interactive emoji are entertaining because you can play a fun animation by tapping a large emoji sent on its own. Telegram 8.4 is now available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.