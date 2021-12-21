Telegram is experimenting with a new feature to hide spoilers

One of WhatsApp's main competitors, Telegram is constantly working on new features, many of which are unique and innovative. This always makes Telegram fans wonder why, despite not receiving as many new features, WhatsApp is still the more popular service. Spoiler alerts could be the newest addition to the feature-rich IM. A new text formatting option for marking a message as a spoiler is being developed by the company.

Telegram is working on a new feature to hide spoilers, according to Reddit user u/Tanto Faz 123 (via Android Police). This modification is still in the works and is not yet available to the general public. Users will be able to select text and mark it as a spoiler before sending it once the feature is available. The message will be pixelated until the recipient clicks on it to reveal its content. The feature is demonstrated in the video on the iOS version of the app. When the company releases it, it's safe to assume that Android users will be able to take advantage of it as well.

The video was recorded in a Telegram channel and then shared. It's unclear whether the feature will be available in both individual and group conversations. There is also no confirmation on if the only text will be supported or if media, such as photos and videos, will be included. This new feature is similar to Apple's Invisible Ink iMessage effect. It displays a message in the same pixelated format to hide spoilers, surprises, or potentially sensitive content. Given that the Redditor was able to use it reliably on their end, the feature could be almost ready for the general public.

