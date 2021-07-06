Tesla gets offered 1,000 acres of land in Gujarat to set up its plant

Soon after the set up of the first office Tesla in India, the Gujarat government has offered land to the brand. As reported by the Indian Express first, the state is offering as much as a whopping 1,000 acres of land to Tesla to set up its plant in the country.

Elon Musk-led electronic car manufacturer Tesla is all set to enter the Indian market in the coming months. The company had registered its first official office in Bengaluru in January this year. The first registered office from the brand will be a research and development centre that will be initiating the Indian operations. Soon after the set up of the first office Tesla in India, the Gujarat government has offered land to the brand. As reported by the Indian Express first, the state is offering as much as a whopping 1,000 acres of land to Tesla to set up its plant in the country.

Tesla is offered 1,000 acres of land to set up a plant by Gujarat state

As per the report, Gujarat has offered 1,000 acres of land to the EV maker in Mundra on the Kutch coast. Gujarat is not the only state in India to woo the EV manufacturer by offering lands as Maharastra and Karnataka have already offered the same to the brand. However, despite constant offers by the various states in India, Tesla hasn’t yet announced where it will be setting up its base in the country. The 1,000 acres of land offered to Tesla by Gujarat is both inside and outside the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in the state. The report has further mentioned that there’s no clarity from the carmaker if the new unit in Gujarat will be purely for exports or a mix of both selling and exporting products across the globe.

For the uninitiated, Tesla started manufacturing its first car called the Roadster in 2008. Due to the success of the Roadster, the brand was able to produce newer models including the Tesla Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Model 3. The most affordable car from the America-based manufacturer is the Tesla Model 3 at the moment. Notably, various celebrities in India including Ritesh Deshmukh and Mukesh Ambani already have the exported versions of the Tesla cars in their fleet.

Which is the most affordable Tesla car in the world? The Tesla Model 3 model is the most affordable electric vehicle from the brand at the moment. The standard variant of the EV costs $39,990, while the long-range and performance models are priced at $48,990 and $56,990 respectively. When is Tesla coming to India? Earlier in January 2021, Tesla set up its first R&D centre in India in Bengaluru. The company is expected to launch its electric cars in India in the coming months, possibly in the first half of 2022. When was the Tesla company started by Elon Musk? Tesla started manufacturing its first car called the Roadster in 2008. Due to the success of the Roadster, the brand was able to produce newer models including the Tesla Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Model 3.

Credits :The Indian Express

Share your comment ×