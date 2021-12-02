Tesla launches all-electric $1,900 Cyberquad for kids

A $1,900 four-wheel ATV for kids has been quietly launched by Tesla. The Cyberquad for Kids is now available for pre-order on Tesla's website, with delivery expected in two to four weeks. Tesla surprised the world by announcing a full-size Cyberquad ATV to complement its futuristic Cybertruck more than two years ago. The Cyberquad has yet to be delivered.

This new miniature Cybersquad is intended for children aged 8 and up who have parents who can afford to buy them a $1,900 ATV. Steel frame, cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension with rear disc braking are all included. To complete the cyberpunk look, there are even LED light bars. This all-electric ATV has a top speed of 10 mph and a range of up to 15 miles thanks to the battery.

There are three-speed options: 5 mph, 10 mph, and reverse 5 mph. According to Tesla, charging can take up to 5 hours, and battery range is affected by the user's weight, riding terrain, and speed setting. The Cyberquad for Kids will only be available in the United States for the time being, and Tesla isn't promising that the ATV will arrive before the holidays.

