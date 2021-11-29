Tesla Model Y gets an AMD Ryzen chip in China

If you buy a Tesla Model Y, you might get an unexpected boost in computational capacity, at least in China.

According to Electrek, Tesla is releasing the electric crossover in China with an AMD Ryzen processor operating the infotainment system rather than the standard Intel CPU. So far, owners of performance variants have noticed the change, but Tesla has always used the same processing architecture for all trim levels of a specific model.

It's unclear if this is the same Ryzen APU found in the newest Model S and X. It's also unclear whether Tesla will confine the AMD transition to China or implement it globally. Tesla is thought to have dismantled its public relations team and has not replied to requests for comment in recent years.

Regardless of how large the jump to AMD is, other factors could play a role. This could be another attempt to combat chip shortages by utilising more easily available parts or clustering around a single supplier. It may also help to reduce costs. This could possibly signify a shift to Ryzen chips across the Tesla lineup, though we wouldn't expect widespread adoption in the near future.

Tesla has long prioritised expanding processing capability in its vehicles, which are commonly referred to as "computers on wheels" these days.

Much of the attention has been on its self-driving chips, which the company designed itself, but Tesla has also been improving its chips for its entertainment system (MCU).

