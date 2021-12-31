Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Thursday that Tesla Inc is recalling over 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars due to rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing.

According to a report by Reuters, While investigating the automaker's driver assistance system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been discussing another camera issue with the company.

The affected model years in the recall are 2014 to 2021, and the total number of recalled vehicles is nearly equal to the half-million Tesla vehicles delivered last year.

China's market regulator announced on Friday that 200,000 Tesla vehicles will be recalled.

According to the federal regulator, Tesla is recalling 356,309 Model 3 vehicles from 2017 to 2020 due to rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood issues.

The rearview camera cable harness in Model 3 sedans "may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying," according to the NHTSA.

Tesla found 2,301 warranty claims and 601 field reports for vehicles in the United States.

Latch issues in Model S vehicles may cause the front trunk to open "without warning and obstruct the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash," according to Tesla.

According to the NHTSA, Tesla said it was unaware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the issues cited in the Model 3 and Model S recalls.