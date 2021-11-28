The foldable smartphone from Oppo might be called as "Find N 5G"

It seems like now every company wants a pie of foldable display devices. But the foldable screen technology is in its early stages and because of that, it's quite expensive for today's global economic condition. But despite all these challenges Samsung has proven that if you create a good device and offer it at bold prices you can have success.

Oppo Foldable Smartphone

The foldable smartphone market seems to be on a major expansion. According to some sources, Oppo is working on its 1st foldable smartphone. Recently a leakster called Digital Chat Station recently uploaded some interesting posts on video. The 1st post was posted from a mysterious device which was called Oppo Find N 5G. The post was featuring the old Oppo N series smartphones. Oppo N 3 was launched in 2014/2015 which had motorized the camera which can swivel so users can take selfies along with capturing some interesting panoramas from the main camera of the smartphone.

The 2nd post was mainly about the mysterious Oppo Find N 5G smartphone which was mentioning foldable displays and how to use a 50 megapixels Sony IMX766 camera. In this post, the leakster also mentioned the Xiaomi mi 11 ultra which has a tiny display at the rear with the main camera. According to most leaks, Oppo's Find N 5G smartphone will fold inwardly, and it will have its own tiny display. In the history of the Oppo smartphone, the Find series has always been a flagship one that's why this foldable smartphone from oppo will come with some flagship-grade features.

Apart from all this, we have also seen many Foldable device patterns from oppo which included a vast variety of things like pop-up cameras, a Clamshell design with an outward-facing screen, and a camera bar.

According to some other sources, Oppo's foldable smartphone will come with a 7.8 to 8" OLED display along with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. But the development and production cycle of these smartphones are already made available for employee training. Because of that, we can expect the launch of Oppo's foldable smartphone any time soon.

Along with Oppo Huawei is also working on new foldable smartphones. Although the news on Huawei foldable smartphones is not as concrete as Oppo. In the recent investor meeting of the company called Zhaoli Technology, it was revealed that the company is working on mass production of a new foldable smartphone hinge. Although we don't have the specific client's name, according to some experts, we believe that it is for Huawei.

According to Zhaoli Technology, this new design is not overly complicated which will allow smartphone companies to get higher profit margins on foldable devices. Recently there was some news about Huawei working on more affordable foldable devices.