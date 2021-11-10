The Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra now have One UI 4 beta with Android 12

Samsung announced yesterday that the One UI 4 beta programme would be extended to the Galaxy S20 family, beginning with devices purchased unlocked in the United States. The company is now making the One UI 4 beta programme available for the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, further spreading the Android 12 love.

This time, it all kicks off in the United Kingdom, where owners of the Note20 or Note20 Ultra can join the beta programme to try out the upcoming version of Samsung's software, which is based on Google's latest Android version, which was released last month for Pixels.

If you live in the United Kingdom and own a Note20 or Note20 Ultra, you can enrol your device in the One UI 4 beta using the Samsung Members app. However, because this isn't final software, there may be a slew of bugs headed your way. As a result, you should probably avoid trying this on your primary device, just in case something goes wrong.

Hopefully, the beta will soon reach Note20 and Note20 Ultra units in other countries, and the stable, final update will reach all of the devices out in the wild. But, to be fair, it'll probably be at least a few more weeks before we get there.

One UI 4.0 includes a slew of new features, a redesigned user interface, and enhanced privacy and security. It includes Material You-inspired colour themes for customising your smartphone's colour palette based on the home screen wallpaper. Improved stock apps, such as Samsung Internet and Samsung Keyboard, are also included.

Samsung has also added new widgets, a better widget design language, and a new widget picker style. Switching audio output, recording voice with the new widget, and checking calendar events are all possible with the new software. The user interface of the camera app has been simplified. Samsung has also added Portrait Mode for pets, increased the capture time limit for Single Take, and improved document scanning.

Other apps and features have been improved or redesigned, including Always-On Display, AR Emoji, Bixby, Bixby Routines, Calendar, Dark Mode, Device Care, Gallery, Image Editor, My Files, and Samsung Health. The notifications shade, picture-in-picture, search, and sharing menu have also been improved in terms of design and usability. Features related to accessibility have also been improved.