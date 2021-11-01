The iQOO U5 series, which will be released soon, is expected to compete with the Redmi Note 11 lineup

According to reports, iQOO is working on a couple of new phones. The iQOO Neo6 SE could be released this month. According to a Chinese insider, the iQOO U5 series is currently being prepared for the Chinese market.

The iQOO U5 lineup will compete with the Redmi Note 11 series, which debuted last week, according to the tipster. The number of devices included in the U5 lineup is unknown. The Dimensity 810 chipset is said to be used, according to the leak. Unfortunately, there is no information on the U5's other specifications.

Before the end of the year, the iQOO U5 series is expected to make its debut. As a result, it's likely that the company will reveal it in December. In terms of this month, iQOO is expected to announce a Neo-branded flagship device as well as an upper mid-range phone.

The Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset is likely to power the iQOO Neo6 SE. It is rumoured that it will support 66W fast charging. The Neo6 SE's other features have yet to be revealed.

The iQOO Neo5s is also being talked about quite lately. The Snapdragon 888 SoC and 120W fast charging are expected to be included in this model. It's expected to be an updated version of the Snapdragon 870-powered iQOO Neo5 that debuted in China earlier this year.