The next generations of Windows will release on June 24. Microsoft invites us to join the virtual launch event

Windows had struggled to keep up with Apple's macOS until 2014 with the launch of Windows 10. And now, seven years later, we are excited to see what is new in the upcoming Windows.

Like most brand launches and events this year, Microsoft will host a virtual event on June 24. The email invites from Microsoft to media reads, “Microsoft invites you to attend its What’s Next for Windows digital event on June 24, 2021, where the company will unveil the next generation of Windows. Save the date for June 24, where you will hear from Microsoft executives, including CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay. More details and specifics will be shared soon.”The invite concludes with the line, “It’s an exciting time for Windows, and Microsoft looks forward to seeing you (virtually) on June 24.”

We on the tech side are excited to see the new version of Microsoft Windows. Will Microsoft continue to name it under Windows 10 brand or see a new name for the upcoming Windows release.

Some well-known versions of Microsoft Windows

Windows XP

Windows XP was launched in October 2001 and provided a refreshed user interface over the older versions of Windows. XP also gained significant performance improvements over the previous DOS-based operating systems. The extended support from Microsoft for Windows XP ended in April 2014.

Windows Vista

Windows Vista spent a great deal of time in development. Vista was released in November 2006 and came with a new modern design interface and a host of new security features. Vista was criticised for slow booting times and slow operational speeds.

Windows 7

Released in July 2009, Windows 7 filled in all the shortcomings of Windows Vista. The interface received a few tweaks and performance was considerably improved. Windows 7 also introduced multi-touch support for laptops with a touchscreen interface.

Windows 8 and 8.1

Introduced in October 2012, Windows 8 and 8.1 were improved variants of Windows 7. Apart from the changes to the start menu and user interface, Windows 8 and 8.1 were optimised for touch-based laptops and tablet computers. The updated versions of Windows 8 and 8.1 would only support computers with 1024×768 or higher resolution.

Windows 10 (Current generation of Windows)

Windows 10 was announced in September 2014 and has continued to work at the mainstream operating system from Microsoft for almost seven years. Windows 10 brought back the start menu and introduced a virtual desktop system. Windows 10 continues to receive regular updates regularly.

When was Microsoft Windows 10 launched? Windows 10 was announced in September 2014 and has continued to work at the mainstream operating system from Microsoft for almost seven years. When was Microsoft Windows 8 launched? Introduced in October 2012, Windows 8 and 8.1 were improved variants of Windows 7. Apart from the changes to the start menu and user interface, Windows 8 and 8.1 were optimized for touch-based laptops and tablet computers. When was Microsoft Windows 7 launched? Released in July 2009, Windows 7 filled in all the shortcomings of Windows Vista. The interface received a few tweaks and performance was considerably improved. When was Microsoft Windows Vista launched? Windows Vista spent a great deal of time in development. Vista was released in November 2006 and came with a new modern design interface and a host of new security features. When was Microsoft Windows XP launched? Windows XP was launched in October 2001 and provided a refreshed user interface over the older versions of Windows. XP also gained significant performance improvements over the previous DOS-based operating systems.

Share your comment ×