The official night scene camera sample of the Moto Edge 30X is quite impressing

Motorola is all set to launch their new moto edge 30X smartphone this smartphone will be called moto edge 13 ultra In the USA this smartphone might get launched on 9th December. This will be the flagship smartphone from Motorola which will run on the Android 12 operating system out of the box. All the Motorola smartphone comes with an almost stock Android experience and the new moto edge 30X will also come with a stock Android experience with some moto features like shake to light and others.

Moto Edge 30X

Recently Motorola revealed some camera samples with watermarks which are claimed to be captured from the company's next flagship smartphone. These sample photos were taken in the night mode of the smartphone which shows that the moto edge 30X comes with an exceptional night mode camera which will bring clarity and details in night mode photos.

Recently someone also revealed the key details of moto edge 30X on Webio. According to this leak, the moto edge 30X will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera and 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. At the front, this smartphone might come with a 60-megapixel selfie camera. The company revealed some low light Images which were taken from the moto edge 30X and it is amazing.

The moto edge 30 Ultra will come with a 5000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Although this smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench 4, but the Geekbench 5 results will be more reliable once it's out. There is a strong possibility that this smartphone will come with the all-new android 12 out of the box which makes this smartphone the 1st non-Google smartphone to support the latest android version. Along with that, there is also a strong possibility that Xiaomi might launch their smartphone with android 12 before Motorola. That's why the race for the 1st android 12 non-Google smartphones is hot.

This smartphone might come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Along with that, you might get a 6.7" O LED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Currently, we don't have any idea about the price and the global availability of this smartphone.

Source