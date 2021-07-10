The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt is getting free DLC inspired by Henry Cavil’s Netflix series

The company has announced that it will release a “next-gen update” for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt later this year for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles as well as for desktop machines.

It's been a little over six years since CD Projekt Red launched The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Despite its old age, the immensely popular game will be getting new content soon. The company has announced that it will release a “next-gen update” for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt later this year. At the same time, the game will launch the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. The game developer has mentioned that the new update will arrive as the “Complete Edition” of the game with free DLC.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will bring DLC inspired by the Netflix series

Notably, the next-gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be arriving with some new downloadable content based on actor Henry Cavill’s Netflix TV series. As of now, there’s no word regarding what the new downloadable content will be. However, the cover art of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition mentions that it will have “extra items” inspired by the TV series, which will be debuting its second season in December.

The complete edition of The Witcher 3 will be having all the previous DLC of the original game. The company hasn’t yet announced when exactly it will be releasing the new free content for the game. Notably, CDPR has clarified that the “next-gen update” for the game will be a free upgrade for everyone who already has the game. Ever since the launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red has released as many as 16 different DLCs. These include new quests, Gwent cards, contacts, outfits, and much more.

The gaming studio has been working on the new update since September last year. The studio had previously revealed that the complete edition will come with “a range of visual and technical improvements”. So we can expect The Witcher: Wild Hunt Complete Edition to offer ray tracing and load quicker than the earlier version.

It’s worth mentioning that CD Projekt Red’s wounds from last year’s Cyberpunk 2077 haven’t healed yet, as the game was riddled with bugs and performance problems at the launch. So it looks like with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition and its Netflix-inspired content, the company seems to be rebuilding some goodwill from its fan base.

Netflix is releasing season 2 of The Witcher, apart from a prequel series later this year

As for the next season of The Witcher Netflix series, it will start streaming on the platform on December 17th. Prior to that, Netflix will start streaming an animated prequel of the series called “Nightmare of the Wolf” on August 23rd to get the fans excited for the live-action upcoming second season.

When is The Witcher season 2 coming on Netflix? Netflix has recently announced that it will be releasing the second season of The Witcher on its platform on December 17th. What will The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition bring? Polish game developer CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will be launching later this year with Netflix TV show-inspired DLC. On which platforms is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt available? The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game is available for various platforms including desktops, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will be launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms later this year.

