This device can diagnose Covid-19 from saliva samples within an hour

COVID-19 has become a really big challenge for people across the globe since 2020 and aggressive tests in the population of several countries are very important. Initially, the test kits were their major concern for many countries but now the scenarios have changed and the COVID-19 tests are available everywhere. Moreover, new test methods are also coming up to make the test easier and accurate. In the latest development, a team of engineers at MIT and Harvard University has designed a portable machine that is capable of detecting and reporting SARS-CoV-2 from saliva samples in less than an hour. According to the report, the test is as accurate as the PCR test. Let’s have a closer look at the new device.

The research team claims that the device is also capable of detecting mutations of COVID-19 which has been reported by many countries. It seems tracking different variants is much easier because the results are available in one hour. Furthermore, the report also suggests that the assembly of the entire device cost only USD 15 (roughly Rs 1,100). Researchers suggest that the product cost might further go down if the production starts on a large scale.

“We demonstrated that our platform can be programmed to detect new variants that emerge, and that we could repurpose it quite quickly,” MIT News quoted James Collins, the Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science in MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) and Department of Biological Engineering. “In this study, we targeted the U.K., South African, and Brazilian variants, but you could readily adapt the diagnostic platform to address the Delta variant and other ones that are emerging.”

Initially, the team experimented with the device with synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA sequences. Later they tested around 50 samples of the patients which were tested positive for COVID-19. During the experiments, it was discovered that the tests are as accurate as PCR tests which are widely used across the world and take around 24 hours to get the reports. The researchers have also developed a smartphone app that is capable of reading the results and sending them to the public health department.

Source