This festive season, pamper your loved ones with the best of technology 

With the festive season just around the corner, one can feel the festive fervour already kicked in. From decorations going up in houses to planning card parties. People around the country are leaving no stone unturned to usher in one of the biggest and most celebrated festivals in India.

And like every festive season, one of the most exciting parts of the celebrations is pampering your loved ones with gifts and sweets and looking for great offers doing the rounds. Selecting the right gift and that perfect deal is never an easy affair, especially with the plethora of options available in the market today. Each gift must be unique yet trendy and be something that your friends and family can use regularly. So here are some top suggestions you can consider, especially for your technology and gaming loving family and friends.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Surface Laptop 4 is optimized for Microsoft experiences and retains the iconic design and details of the Surface Laptop range and features the signature 3:2 PixelSense high-contrast touchscreen display in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers. It also features a built-in HD front-facing camera with incredible, low-light capability and a studio microphone array, to enable enhanced meeting experiences at work. A perfect addition to experience the best hybrid work environment.

Prices start from Rs 1,02,999.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go





Portable tech experience is lost without Microsoft’s Surface Go. If you want to gift someone a tech piece and they are into Ultraportable, super light, 10″ screen size lovers with long battery life like 9+ hours, then pair them with the new and amazing Surface Go. For the student at home or the professional on the go, make an impression with the new Surface Laptop Go.

Prices start at Rs 63,499.

Xbox Series X

This tech gift is a no-brainer. It’s for those who are gamers! So, help the gamer in your family play on the world’s most powerful console. Exhaustive backward compatibility, cross-save, Smart Delivery, and Game Pass all make this one of the greatest generations of gaming, and it's barely even begun. It can also play all Xbox One games, as well as some Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, giving it a leg up on Sony for those that like to revisit older titles. It also has a 4K Blu-ray drive for movie buffs.

Priced at Rs 49,990.

Xbox GamePass

If you are a PC gamer, then look no further than Xbox Game Pass for the perfect festive gift. It gives you access to well over 300 games to download and play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S for one monthly fee. If you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also get Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for PC, EA Play and access to Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly called Project xCloud), all for the same price.

Get 8 months of Game Pass for PC for Rs 489/month.