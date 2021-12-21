TicWatch GTK smartwatch launched with up to 10 day battery life; Spec, price and more

Mobvoi launched the TicWatch GTK smartwatch in China with up to 10 day battery life. It comes with 14 sports modes and features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and more. The smart wearable has a metal body music playback control and swimming-grade water resistance. It features a 1.3 inch colour display and allows the users to customise the watch faces. Let’s have a look at the specifications and pricing of the TicWatch GTK smartwatch by Mobvio.

TicWatch GTK smartwatch by Mobvio: Specifications and features

Mobvio’s TicWatch GTK smartwatch features a 1.3 inch colour display with a screen resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, and the company claims that this smart wearable comes with 100 watch faces and allows the users to customise the watch faces as well. It comes with 14 sports modes that include walking, swimming, skipping, outdoor running, hiking, football, basketball and more.

The newly launched TicWatch GTK by Mobvio features health monitoring sensors such as scientific sleep monitor and heart rate monitor. This new smartwatch is rated 5 ATM for water and dust resistance. It comes with features such as music control and packs a battery that can power the device for up to 10 days. The gesture support brightens up the screen when the users raise their hand to see the time. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Mobvio launched the TicWatch Pro X in China earlier this year. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chipset under the hood, coupled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage capacity. The smart wearable from Mobvio features a dual-display design and runs on Google’s WearOS. It includes support for over 20 sports modes.

TicWatch GTK smartwatch by Mobvio: Price and availability

The all new TicWatch GTK smartwatch by Mobvio is priced at CNY 299 which is roughly Rs 3,500 in Indian currency. This smart wearable is available for purchase at JD.com in Black colour option.

