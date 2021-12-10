Tinder's new Music Mode adds more fun to swiping, Uses Spotify integration

You've probably heard of Tinder if you're single or not. And if you've used Tinder, you're aware that it has Spotify built-in. Spotify is one of the most widely used music streaming services worldwide, and music is something that everyone enjoys.

This fact is taken advantage of by the Spotify integration within the app, which displays people's favourite music tracks as their Anthem. You can tell if you'll get along with someone based on their musical tastes based on this. While this feature has been around for a while, Tinder is now introducing a new Music Mode that strengthens this integration by playing a soundtrack automatically while viewing someone's profile.

Previously, users' Spotify Anthems were displayed at the bottom of their profiles. To listen to the track, you'd have to scroll all the way down and then tap on it. Given its location, it was easy for many users to overlook this feature.

Tinder will start playing the Anthem in the background while you're viewing the person's profile, thanks to the new Music Mode update. This makes swiping through more immersive, and it can also help users form an instant connection based on whether or not they like the song.

Tinder has said that the Anthem — a song that describes the user inside and out — has resulted in a 10% increase in matches for users all over the world. With the addition of the new Music Mode, the number is expected to rise as more users become acquainted with the feature. Tinder also claims that Music Mode will replicate the experience of attending a party and meeting new people, which users have been missing out on as a result of the pandemic.

Tinder's Music Mode will be available to all users in the coming weeks. It will be available in all countries where Tinder and Spotify are both available.

