Top 5 India's app which provides salon services at home

Finding the best salon-at-home service providers is surely a monotonous task. But who doesn't want to look young and charming? When COVID-19 appeared, it undoubtedly shook the entire health sector and created a humongous impact on the economy. Particularly talking about the salon industry, it suffered a major impact as the industry prospers on ‘personal touch’ and it is impossible to operate without having a close physical vicinity. Even today when the lockdowns are being lifted, the salon industry continues to bear losses as people are scared of visiting the salons. It is rightly said, “In crisis lies opportunity.” To bounce back, the salons adapted to the ‘new normal' which means they have added a revised strategy keeping in mind the safety and hygiene guidelines by WHO. Some rigorous measures have been adopted which includes the immense facility of a salon at your doorstep.

If you are also looking for the best salon-at-home service providers, then you have landed on the right page of the internet. It will help you choose the best option that promises quality services by highly trained professionals with branded products and transparency in costs.

Yes Madam

Yes Madam' is a Noida-based ‘Salon-at-home’ service provider that aims to build the most compelling home service company of the 21st century by offering the most Tech-enabled, affordable, hygienic, and premier services at the comfort of home. The company provides one-stop solutions to both Male and Female clients that range from personal grooming services to cleaning services across 25+ cities in India, executed by verified, trained & qualified professionals only. Yes Madam made their services accessible for all with interesting offers by making them reasonably priced The company uses a per-minute pricing model from Rs 6-15 per minute based on the expertise of the beautician. One of the distinct features of Yes Madam is that their clients have an option of unchecking the product cost while booking any service. This feature makes their service even more affordable and efficient. If the client has products and just wants an expert to render the service, then the client can rely on Yes Madam. It offers 100% satisfaction guaranteed. The easy-to-use app completely simplifies the entire booking process. It has a self-learning, efficient, and fault-tolerant algorithm that manages the whole assigning system and many more.

Get Look

GetLook Home Salon and Beauty Services help you to discover the best beauty professionals near your home who will come to your doorstep to pamper you. The platform has an app. To book an appointment, just download the app, select a stylist near you based on reviews, ratings, and price. Their team is working hard to make sure you get everything from spa experience to regular eyebrow threading and waxing without leaving the comfort of your home. The company does three different kinds of background checks of any stylist that they enrol. They guarantee products used by the stylists are all genuine and branded products.

My Glamm

MyGlamm indeed has created a beauty revolution in India, by bringing high quality, professional and branded salon and spa services to the consumer’s home, at an affordable price. MyGlam offers its customer the convenience of receiving a salon & spa service at the comfort of home at prices cheaper than its neighbourhood salon/spa. And, it does not limit itself to only home services for individual customers. With MyGlamm, you can place bulk orders for Weddings, spa parties, events at Corporate Houses and more.

Urban Company

The company was solely founded in November 2014. Urban Company (formerly Urban Clap) is India and the UAE’s largest home services company. Through its mobile app and website, the company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. It operates in 30+ cities in India and 5 international markets. The amazing full-stack approach helps the company live up to its promise of delivering high-quality, delightful services at home.

House Joy

Housejoy provides salon-at-home services for women across age groups such as manicures, pedicures, massages, facials, haircuts and a lot more. Housejoy provides the most amazing and worthy range of beauty services which includes waxing, threading, massage, pedicure/manicure, haircutting, and colouring etc., apart from beauty packages for skin and hair care. The brand’s beauty segment alone achieved 80% of pre-COVID numbers on account of the festive demand.