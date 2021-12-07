Top 5 pocket-friendly 55 inch Smart TVs from Rs 32,000

The claws of covid were pretty hard on our pockets, a significant cut in the budget might have led you to estranged from your desire to have 55 inches high-end Smart Tv mounted on your living room or bedroom wall, but what if we say that we have got a list of smart Android TVs that will not only offer you features close to that of premium ones under affordable prices but also fulfill your desire of bringing home a Smart TV with a cut above quality. The Smart TVs mentioned in our definitive guide will dazzle you with their specifications that you might not have expected to own under this price range.

So, stop shrugging and assuming that you have missed the chance and have a look at our neat list of pocket-friendly 55 inches Smart TVs that we have picked for you, we assure you it will be worth buying.

Westinghouse 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV WH55UD45, Price – Rs 32,999

This premium yet affordable piece comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a 178 Degree wide viewing angle and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The device comes up with 40W speaker output, offers HDR10, 2GB Ram, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits’ brightness, 8GB Rom, and 2 speakers. If we talk about the display it comes with a Durable IPS Grade DLED panel | Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms. This TV’s bright display enhances each scene’s brightness and contrast levels so that you can view the colored elements on the screen in vivid detail. Its smart features include Google Voice Assistant | Android 9.0 Pie | Smart Remote | Apps: YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, and more | Display Mirroring for compatible devices.





Mi 138.8 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X, Price – Rs 44,999

The display comes with a resolution of ‎3840 x 2160 pixels, The Mi TV 4X integrates 4K HDR, which delivers images that are bright, deeply colored and richly contrasted. The Dolby™+ DTS-HD® technology featured on the Mi TV 4X delivers rich sound to complement the sharp images. You can even stream movies on your TV instead of

your phone with the Data Saver mode. This key improvement on the Mi TV 4X allows you to watch 3 times more video content without worrying about data.





LG 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UP7500PTZ, Price – Rs 51,990

This tv has Excellent Picture quality and sound quality. This 4K tv supports HDR 10 pro and HLG. This tv has 120Hz Refresh Rate which delivers TruMotion on action scenes. And its DTS Virtual x provides an immersive, multi-dimensional sound experience. The Web Os user interface is marvelously good. Lag-free video playback with lg trumotion 120hz makes it a good choice under this range. Its smart features include WebOS Smart TV | AI ThinQ, Built-in Google Assistant & Alexa | Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Unlimited OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Zee5, Voot, Google Play Movies & TV, YuppTV, YouTube, Eros Now.





Panasonic 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV TH-55HX635DX, Price – Rs 56,167

It comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of 60 hertz, it has 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 Headphone Jack | 1 AV Input Slot | 1 RF Slot. Its display has a: Super Bright Panel Plus | 178 Degree Viewing Angle | 4K Dimming | 4K Upscaling | Hexa Drive | Multi HDR | Noise Reduction | HDR 10+. Smart features include Android Official OS | In-Built Wifi | In-Built Chromecast | In-Built Voice Control | Supported Apps: Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, etc and last but not least it has a 20 Watts Output | Audio Booster + | V AudioSurroundEffect.





Acer 138.5 cm (55 inches) Boundless series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR55AP2851UDF, Price – Rs 34,999

Acer Boundless series TV with a Frameless design for a profoundly immersive experience. Witness perfect edge-to-edge pictures from every angle. The Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine and Dynamic Signal Calibration delivers seamless and sharp visuals so you do not miss out on any detail while enjoying your favorite sports or a fast-paced action sequence. Experience real-life textures and details with precisely calibrated black levels, and enriched pictures with real-time, closer-to-4k resolution Upscaling. The amazing visuals are complemented by mesmerizing audio from powerful high fidelity 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and Pure Sound 2. This powerful audio-visual experience is ensured by a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Get access to all your favorite apps and never run out of quality content to enjoy.

