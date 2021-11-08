Top 5 Products that will help you in protecting your home from pollution

Diwali festival has made North India’s pollution crisis an annual occurrence, especially Delhi and its neighbouring states are enveloped in an ugly smog that is refusing to settle down. Understandably, the toxic air is making everyone cough, causing throat irritation and even spreading viral infections. The condition is worse for people suffering from asthma and cardiovascular issues. There is an increasing concern over indoor air being five times as polluted as outdoor air since it is not circulated as much as outside air and many airborne pollutants continue to thrive inside. There is an increasing concern over indoor air being five times as polluted as outdoor air since we are surrounded by technology all around us and only a few of us are aware that the more we use gadgets like computers, laptops, Wi-Fi modems, and mobile phones, the more we are exposed to the harmful radiations.

If you’re really serious about protecting your home from pollution, consider using tools that complement humidifiers and air purifiers. Below we’ve outlined a number of products that will help you in your fight to find indoor air quality.

Xiaomi Air Purifier

Besides smartphones, Xiaomi also sells other products. These include Smart TVs, mobile accessories and IoT products. One of these products is the air purifier. There are two air purifiers from Xiaomi, the Mi Air Purifier 2s, which is a perfect portable room purifier. It comes with an OLED display that automatically adjusts its brightness and has a high-precision laser sensor that can detect the smallest of impurities.

Philips Air Purifier

The company offers two models – Series 800 and Series 1000 Air Purifier. The Series 800 air purifier is equipped with an intelligent auto purification mode and the company claims to remove up to 99.5 percent pollutants. It comes with colour indication that gives real-time air quality updates. The air purifier is perfect for a medium-sized room. You can buy it for Rs 7,299. The Series 1000 model features VitaShield IPS & True HEPA Filter to 99.97 percent airborne pollutants, the company says. It also comes with an intelligent NightSense mode that gets activated as soon as you turn off the lights. It is available for Rs 9,838.

Environics Envirochip

Envirochip is clinically tested and certified with proven health benefits. It protects you from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. It helps to reduce stress and boosts protects your immunity so that you can use your tech gadgets safely. The small chip comes with one-of-a-kind technology that helps nullify the harmful effect of e-radiation emitted by a laptop/ mobile phone/ Smart TV/ Monitor, etc without compromising device performance. You can easily stick the chip at the body of your laptop or mobile phone the chip built on the foundation of radiation protection technology, changes the nature of electromagnetic radiation, making it harmless to the human body. you can buy Envirochip at Rs 2099 (Pack of 4) for your Mobile phone.

Havells VentilAir

Exhaust Fans come to our rescue in many situations. They help to quickly remove smoke and odors, making your indoor air more breathable. They help improve comfort – exhaust fans help maintain circulation and remove excess moisture, increasing your overall indoor comfort. The Havells VentilAir DX 8 inch Exhaust Fan comes with a 2-year warranty. It is made of sturdy engineering plastic so has a great impact and abrasion resistance. It has 5 aerodynamically designed blades for better performance. You can get this at Rs 1,299.

Airveda Smart Air Pollution Monitor