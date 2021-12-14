Top 5 Smart TVs of 2021; Read more

Wondering if you shall upgrade your TV with a smarter one before 2021 takes off, laced with all the power-packed features with high definitive contrast and vibrant colors? Well, you tapped on the right link. There’s a saying that there is something for everyone, following that saying, here we have shortlisted a few premium yet affordable brands that won’t cause any trouble on the budget front. Each of these is well worth your deliberation because they can truly add an extra flavor to your TV watching or gaming experience.

Skim through this catalogue of 55 inches and choose from the best:

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Android TV, Price - 40,999

Get crystal-clear picture quality and a rich surround sound by bringing home the Blaupunkt 4K TV. It supports features like HDR10+ to ensure that you enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colors. Not only that, but this TV also operates on an Android operating system, letting you access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all, the TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate.

Westinghouse UHD 55-inch model, Rs. 32,999

A very well-designed 55-inch Westinghouse TV has an ultra-thin bezel powered by Android 9. The device comes up with 40W speaker output, offers HDR10, 2GB Ram, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits’ brightness, 8GB Rom, and 2 speakers. It has In-built Chromecast & Airplay that supports 1000+ Apps, access to more than 6000 Plus Apps and Games Like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows. It also has 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, ARM Cortex A53 Processor.

Mi 138.8 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X, Price – 44,999

The display comes with a resolution of ‎3840 x 2160 pixels, The Mi TV 4X integrates 4K HDR, which delivers images that are bright, deeply colored and richly contrasted. The Dolby™+ DTS-HD® technology featured on the Mi TV 4X delivers rich sound to complement the sharp images. You can even stream movies on your TV instead of your phone with the Data Saver mode. This key improvement on the Mi TV 4X allows you to watch 3 times more video content without worrying about data.

LG 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UP7500PTZ, Price – 51,990

This tv has Excellent Picture quality and sound quality. This 4K tv supports HDR 10 pro and HLG. This tv has 120Hz Refresh Rate which delivers TruMotion on action scenes. And its DTS Virtual x provides an immersive, multi-dimensional sound experience. The Web Os user interface is marvelously good. Lag-free video playback with LG trumotion 120hz makes it a good choice under this range. Its smart features include WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Built-in Google Assistant & Alexa | Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Unlimited OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Zee5, Voot, Google Play Movies & TV, YuppTV, YouTube.

Acer 138.5 cm (55 inches) Boundless series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR55AP2851UDF, Price – 34,999

Acer Boundless series TV with a Frameless design for a profoundly immersive experience. Witness perfect edge-to-edge pictures from every angle. The Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine and Dynamic Signal Calibration delivers seamless and sharp visuals so you do not miss out on any detail while enjoying your favorite sports or a fast-paced action sequence. Experience real-life textures and details with precisely calibrated black levels, and enriched pictures with real-time, closer-to-4k resolution Upscaling. The amazing visuals are complemented by mesmerizing audio from powerful high fidelity 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and Pure Sound 2. This powerful audio-visual experience is ensured by a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Get access to all your favorite apps and never run out of quality content.

