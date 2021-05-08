Top 5 tech gifts for Mothers, on the occasion of Mother's Day. Under RS 5000

On the occasion of Mother's Day, we have put together a list of products you guys can gift your mom to keep her healthy and entertained.

With the ongoing pandemic, most of us have strayed away from social life. Some of us have been staying with our families. Some of us have chosen to isolate given the nature of our jobs or distance. On the occasion of Mother's Day, we have put together a list of products you guys can gift your mom to keep her healthy and entertained. And since, many youngsters love to Gift their mother some tech product. We have kept all the products under RS 5000/-.

Amazfit Bip U Pro

Amazfit Bip Pro comes with many health monitoring features and sensors. The most important sensor concerning the current pandemic situation is the SpO2 sensor, which will constantly monitor the oxygen level in your mother blood when strapped on. Additionally, comes with 60 + workout modes, GPS tracking and Heartrate monitoring. With a battery life of 9-days, your mom won't have to worry back charging the watch every alternate day.

KENT 2000 W Elegant Electric Glass Kettle

It's important to drink warm liquids like green tea, warm herbal drinks, etc. Instead of heating water over a gas stove. The process is simplified but an electric kettle. Just add water, watch it boil, add the required ingredients and the tea is ready to be served. The electric kettle by Kent is not just practical, it is equally good looking. And Mom's love that.

JBL Tune 700BT

With us working from home, managing space has become a task. During work calls, families have to maintain much more decorum, which we seldom maintained when at work. With the JBL Tune 700BT, your mother does not have to miss any Dialogues from her favourite TV series. Or she can sit and listen to her tunes while you attend your office calls. The 700BT connects to most Bluetooth enabled devices wirelessly and provide up to 27 hours of playback on a single charge.

Amazon's Echo Dot(4th generation)

With you working from home, your mother has decided to try her hand at new recipes to keep you from ordering food from the restaurants. She spends hours searching for recipes over the internet. And it is a task for her to cook and handle the phone at the same time. Amazon's Echo Dot will make the whole process hassle-free. Ask Alexa for recipes, or play your favourite tunes or if you have Amazon's smart home appliances, your mother can control them handsfree with the Echo Dot.

Amazon's Fire Tv Stick

It is not easy spending time locked up in the house for long durations. Entertainment becomes a crucial factor in preventing boredom. And watching conventional TV is not always that entertaining. Instead of your mother searching for content over her phone and straining her eyes and neck. Gift her an Amazon's Fire TV stick. Depending on the apps installed and the subscriptions. She will have access to live TV, old VOD content and stream some fitness channel to practise her Yoga.

Credits :Amazon india

Share your comment ×