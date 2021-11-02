Top 65 inch TV to buy on Flipkart this Diwali under Rs 60,000; Read more

People have started the celebrations as the festival of lights is here. Everyone is buying new products such as TV, smartphones, smart wearables for families and their beautiful homes. Technology has played a vital role in everyone’s life during the pandemic. It has kept us together from all corners of the world. We celebrate festivals together with friends and families, and this year it is advised to stay at home and be safe so the smart TVs are going to be an integral part of our life during the festival of lights. Friends and families can gather at one place and watch movies, shows, listen to music and more.

You can purchase a 65 inch TV this year in Diwali to improve your entertainment space. We have listed some of the best 65 inch TVs that you will get under Rs 60,000 on Flipkart, so read the story till the end.

Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 65 inch- Rs 55,999

The Blaupunkt Cyber Sound Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV will make your home entertainment experience immersive, engaging and lifelike. This smart TV features a 65 inch display that supports HDR 10+, Dolby MS 12 and DTS TruSurround. It runs on Android 10 and you can watch your favourite movies and shows on the OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Voot, YouTube and more. You will be able to access more than 6000+ apps.

Motorola ZX 65 inch- Rs 56,999

The Motorola ZX 65 inch comes with a 65 inch Ultra HD LED 65 inch display that supports HDR 10 and Dolby Vision that is capable of providing a stunning visual quality whereas the AmfiSound feature offers an amazing sound experience. The TV remote has Google Assistant that will let you find content easily.

TCL iFFALCON 65 inch- Rs 54,999

The iFFALCON 65 inch Smart TV lets you enjoy an optimum viewing experience. It features a 65 inch Ultra HD display with HDR 10 support that will let you experience a wide colour gamut and optimum contrast representation. The Dynamic Colour enhancement algorithm makes sure that you are watching your favourite shows in high-colour display.

Vu Premium 65 inch- Rs 56,999

The Vu Premium TV has a special optical film that controls the amount of light that enters through backlight LED. This enhances the wide reflection and viewing angle. Vu Premium’s 65 inch display has a peak brightness of up to 400 nits and the device supports HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The HLG technology improves the colour details, depth, sharpness and contrast by optimising the white and black levels.

Mi 4X 65 inch- Rs 58,999

The 65 inch 4K display in the Mi 4X TV will emphasize your experience and make it better. You will never run out of quality content as you can record the video streaming apps on it. The smart TV has multiple speakers that are capable of developing powerful audio that gives you a cinema-like feeling inside your living room or bedroom.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.