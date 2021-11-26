Top Black Friday deals on Apple products; Read more 

One of the most difficult tasks is to get an Apple product on discount; however, we have here some of the best Black Friday deals on the latest Apple products. From a MacBook Pro to an AirPods, you will get a variety of offers on the best Apple products during the Black Friday sale 2021. Amongst the latest products from Apple, the Apple Watch SE and the Airpods Pro are available at a massive discounted price. The Cupertino tech giant has its own Black Friday Sale but they just provide gift cards to redeem. The Apple Black Friday Sale 2021 has started today and will end on 29th November.

Apple Airpods

The Apple AirPods is available at a price of $114 which is roughly Rs 10,782 in indian currency on Amazon shopping app that is $44 less than its original price. The AirPods come with the H1 chip for wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is available at a price of $219 which is roughly Rs 16,398 in Indian currency on the Amazon shopping app instead of its original price of $279. It comes with the Apple S5 chipset and has support for Emergency SOS calling, fall detection and has an always-on altimeter.

Apple MacBook Air (M1) 512 GB

The latest M1 chipset powered Apple MacBook Air 512 GB is available at $1,099 which is roughly Rs 82,290 in Indian currency on Amazon shopping app instead of the original selling price of $1,249. The MacBook Air (M1) 512 GB sports a 13.3 inch Retina display and the processor is coupled with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity.

Apple iPad Pro 128 GB 2021

The new Apple iPad Pro 128 GB 2021 with M1 chipset is priced at $749 which is roughly Rs 56,083 in Indian currency on Amazon shopping app. This device was originally priced at $799 which is roughly Rs 59,827 in Indian currency before the Black Friday sale 2021. It comes with a 11 inch Liquid Retina display with TruTone, 120 Hz Pro Motion and P3 wide colour. The Apple iPad Pro 11 inch 128 Gb 2021 features a12 megapixel wide and 10 megapixel ultra-wide camera lens.

