Minecraft is one of the highly popular computer games at the moment with over 140 million reported monthly active users across the globe. The game allows you to explore virtually infinite worlds, extract raw materials and tools, and build beautiful structures. Every seed in Minecraft creates a beautiful world, in which you can easily explore the area and build structures. However, some of the seeds in the game are the worst ones as they create a survival world with limited or almost no resources.

So, here are the top five highly difficult places in Minecraft where you can spawn in the game.

Top five highly difficult places you can spawn in Minecraft

A small island in the ocean

Sometimes when you are loading a new survival world in Minecraft randomly, then you may spawn on a tiny island in the middle of the ocean. At the beginning of the spawn point, you may not see any materials on the tiny island. You will need to be very careful in such situations as you will have to compete with the drowned. When you spawn on an island, you find some drowned ships at the bottom of the ocean that you can use to gather wood and or find treasure boxes.

Over a pool of Lava

This is another hard location to spawn in a survival world in Minecraft. This is one of the worst locations as there will only be a few blocks to walk around. You could easily fall in the pool of Lava, which is one of the worst ways to die in Minecraft. You will need to get away from the Lava as soon as possible and find resources for survival.

In a desert

If your new seed will spawn you in the middle of a desert then you will have to walk around a lot to collect resources. There are only a few trees in the desert. The only source of materials will be dead bushes and after breaking them down, you will get a few sticks. So basically you will have to find trees for your survival.

Spawning at the bottom of a hole

Some gamers on Reddit have reported that they sometimes spawn directly at the bottom of a hole in Minecraft. This will take quite some time to get out of the hole. You will have to break down a lot of blocks in order to get out. However, there are a lot of chances that you will be finding some resource materials on the wall of the hole. While it will take a lot of time to get out, you will immediately find plenty of resources nearby.

Spawning in the nothingness through a nether portal

This is another worst place to spawn in the game. This is going to be really tough for the players to get to the surrounding terrain. You will need to dig all-around after going through the nether portal to find a way out and check for surrounding areas. There are high chances that you may find a block of lava while digging and it will kill you instantly. Also, since you will need to break a lot of blocks in order to get out, your pickaxe will break in no time. So you will need to keep a backup of materials.

How many Minecraft players in the world? Minecraft has sold over 200 million units ever since the launch and has around over 140 millon monthly active players across the globe.

